Kalka Shimla toy train services remain suspended for third day; tourism, taxi business in Shimla suffer losses

Kalka Shimla toy train services remain suspended for third day; tourism, taxi business in Shimla suffer losses

Updated on: 03 September,2025 06:40 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Kalka Shimla toy train. File Pic

The iconic Kalka-Shimla toy train services remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to multiple landslides and track blockages caused  by incessant rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, severely impacting the tourism and taxi business in the hill capital.

Continuous heavy rains for nearly a week have disrupted normal life in the state, blocking roads and damaging infrastructure. The Northern Railway has announced that all services on the UNESCO World Heritage narrow-gauge route will remain suspended until September 5 as engineers work to clear debris and repair damaged sections of the track, particularly near Datiyar in the Solan district, where a portion of the track has reportedly been washed away.

The suspension has hit local tourism-related businesses hard, especially during the monsoon season when many visitors prefer the toy train for its scenic yet relatively safe travel experience.


Luckey, President of the Taxi Union at Shimla Railway Station, told ANI that the halt in services has left many drivers struggling to make ends meet.

"The rain has caused a lot of trouble. Roads are blocked almost everywhere. Our business has been badly affected. The train was our only link, bringing in some tourists, but it has been closed for five days now. We are finding it hard to even cover our daily expenses," Luckey said.

He added that while the Railway has officially notified suspension until September 5, the damage is extensive.

"They say landslides have occurred in multiple places and near Datiyar, the track itself is gone. Even here at the station, we have to leave our vehicles and walk to avoid damage, because trees are falling everywhere. Our livelihood was running only because of the train, but since it stopped, everything has come to a standstill," he lamented.

Authorities have deployed teams to clear landslides and restore connectivity on the track, but with more rain forecast, the timeline for resumption of services remains uncertain.

The Kalka-Shimla toy train, built in 1903, a heritage train route is one of the region's biggest tourist draws, offering panoramic views of the mountains, valleys, and colonial-era architecture. Its prolonged suspension during peak monsoon season is expected to cause further economic strain on those dependent on tourism in the city. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

