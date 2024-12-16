The suspects are alleged to have used fake notes to deceive people by mixing them with real currency notes during transactions

Representational Image

Listen to this article Gujarat: Cops seize counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.06 lakh; arrest three x 00:00

Surat Police on Saturday arrested three individuals after seizing fake currency notes worth Rs 1,06,400 during a routine vehicle check, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Patel said that a police team caught three people with fake currency enveloped in the real currency of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denomination.

"During vehicle checking, a police team caught three people with fake currency enveloped in real currency of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denomination--worth Rs 1,06,400," he said.

ACP Prakash Patel further added that the accused revealed that they target people in the markets of Surat and other crowded places, ANI cited.

"During the investigation, the accused told us that they target people in the Surat market and other crowded places... All three accused have been arrested under the charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating... They have come with the currency from Mumbai... Further investigation is going on," ACP added.

As per the police, the three people were arrested as part of their regular vehicle checking operations.

The suspects are alleged to have used fake notes to deceive people by mixing them with real currency notes during transactions.

Meanwhile, charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating have been filed against the accused by the authorities, and a search for other potential leads is also in progress, ANI reported.

Further investigations are underway.

Mumbai: Man booked for attempting to deposit counterfeit currency at Thane bank

A 48-year-old man was booked for attempting to deposit counterfeit currency at a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident occurred on December 3 when the man, identified as a resident of Khadavli, visited the bank to deposit Rs 45,000 in Rs 500 denomination notes. However, upon verification, it was discovered that 45 of the notes were fake.

According to a police official, the man arrived at the bank to deposit the money but raised suspicion when the notes were found to be counterfeit. The bank immediately alerted the authorities, and a case was registered under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the use of counterfeit coins, government stamps, and currency notes, along with other relevant provisions.

The police have confirmed that no arrest has been made yet, but investigations are underway to trace the origin of the counterfeit notes and determine whether the accused was part of a larger network. As per PTI, the accused is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to uncover more details about how the fake currency came into his possession.

The case highlights the continuing issue of counterfeit currency in circulation and the efforts being made by authorities to tackle it. With the rise of technology and sophisticated techniques to print fake notes, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the need for vigilance in financial transactions. The police are also looking into whether the accused had any previous involvement in such activities.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)