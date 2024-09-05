Teachers' Day 2024: A look at former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's life

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary who dedicated his life to education

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary who dedicated his life to education.

Dr Radhakrishnan was one of India's most respected scholars and statesmen, and also served as the country’s first Vice-President before becoming the first citizen in 1962.

Born on this day in 1888 in Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan was academically gifted and his educational journey set the foundation for his illustrious career. After his primary education in Thiruttani, a small village in Tamil Nadu, he attended Christian College in Madras (now Chennai), where he earned degrees in philosophy. During his college years, Dr Radhakrishnan developed a deep interest in the works of Western philosophers, particularly Plato and Hegel, as well as Indian philosophy, including the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and other spiritual texts. His renowned work The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore and his treatise The Hindu View of Life were instrumental in showcasing India's rich spiritual heritage to global audiences.

Dr Radhakrishnan began his teaching career as a professor at various prestigious institutions, including the University of Calcutta and the University of Oxford, where he was appointed as the first Indian to hold a professorship. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and later as the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. His contributions to academia earned him widespread recognition, and he soon became a respected figure in global intellectual circles.

In the Indian polity, Dr Radhakrishnan served as the country's Vice-President from 1952 to 1962 and as the second President from 1962 to 1967. His leadership in both the roles was marked by his efforts to strengthen India's democratic institutions and promote education and intellectual development. Despite his high-ranking political positions, Dr Radhakrishnan remained deeply connected to teaching.

Dr Radhakrishnan proposed that instead of celebrating his birthday, his students and those in the rest of the country must dedicate the day to all the teachers for their crucial role in shaping the minds of future generations. On this day, students exhibit their love and respect for their educators who take them from the path of darkness to light.