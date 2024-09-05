Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Teachers Day 2024 A look at former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnans life

Teachers' Day 2024: A look at former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's life

Updated on: 05 September,2024 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary who dedicated his life to education

Teachers' Day 2024: A look at former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's life

Pic/President of India website

Listen to this article
Teachers' Day 2024: A look at former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's life
x
00:00

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary who dedicated his life to education.


Dr Radhakrishnan was one of India's most respected scholars and statesmen, and also served as the country’s first Vice-President before becoming the first citizen in 1962.



Born on this day in 1888 in Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan was academically gifted and his educational journey set the foundation for his illustrious career. After his primary education in Thiruttani, a small village in Tamil Nadu, he attended Christian College in Madras (now Chennai), where he earned degrees in philosophy. During his college years, Dr Radhakrishnan developed a deep interest in the works of Western philosophers, particularly Plato and Hegel, as well as Indian philosophy, including the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and other spiritual texts. His renowned work The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore and his treatise The Hindu View of Life were instrumental in showcasing India's rich spiritual heritage to global audiences.


Dr Radhakrishnan began his teaching career as a professor at various prestigious institutions, including the University of Calcutta and the University of Oxford, where he was appointed as the first Indian to hold a professorship. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and later as the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. His contributions to academia earned him widespread recognition, and he soon became a respected figure in global intellectual circles. 

In the Indian polity, Dr Radhakrishnan served as the country's Vice-President from 1952 to 1962 and as the second President from 1962 to 1967. His leadership in both the roles was marked by his efforts to strengthen India's democratic institutions and promote education and intellectual development. Despite his high-ranking political positions, Dr Radhakrishnan remained deeply connected to teaching.

Dr Radhakrishnan proposed that instead of celebrating his birthday, his students and those in the rest of the country must dedicate the day to all the teachers for their crucial role in shaping the minds of future generations. On this day, students exhibit their love and respect for their educators who take them from the path of darkness to light. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news india national news Teachers Day Education

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK