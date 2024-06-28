A car rammed into a school bus while the bus was taking U-turn on Kamalapur highway. 30 students were travelling in the bus during the accident. 2 students received injuries and 1 person in the car died

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Telangana: Car rams into school bus; 1 dead, 2 injured x 00:00

One person was killed and two were injured after a car rammed into a school bus on the Kamalapur highway on Friday, reprted ANI.

The car hit the bus while it was taking a U-turn on the Kamalapur highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the ANI report, the injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Two students sustained minor injuries and the deceased, identified as Abdullah, a 50-year-old man.

"A car rammed into a school bus while the bus was taking U-turn on Kamalapur highway. 30 students were travelling in the bus during the accident. 2 students received injuries and 1 person in the car died," police said.

According to police, "The school bus belongs to Ekashila School. The driver, named Ratnam, was driving the bus. It was going towards Kurnool village and was making a U-turn near Uma Maheshwara Gardens, Kamalapur. As the bus was making a U-turn, a swift desire car hit the bus and the bus overturned."

"The bus was carrying 30 students. 2 students sustained minor injuries. A backseat passenger in the car named Abdullah, 50 years old, died in the incident. A Case has been registered. The incident happened yesterday," police said.

Tragic accident in Borivali: Grandfather injured, granddaughter killed in collision with BEST bus

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a collision between a BEST bus and a motor scooter resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl and injuries to her grandfather. The accident occurred around 8.20 am near Etopia Tower on Shimpoli Road, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Navalkishore Pramad Ambika Prasad Singh, a 69-year-old resident of Shri-404, Kantipark, State Bank of India Staff Quarters, Borivali West, was riding his blue Suzuki Access scooter (MH 47 BM 2132) with his granddaughter, Eva. According to Singh’s complaint, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of a BEST bus (MH 03 CV 7472, Route No. 294) driven by 37-year-old Sagar Tulsidas Koli.

According to Singh, the bus driver was speeding and driving carelessly when the bus struck their scooter. The impact caused both Singh and Eva to fall onto the road. Singh sustained injuries to his face, hands, and legs, while Eva suffered a severe head injury and was bleeding profusely. Passersby rushed the unconscious Eva to New Plus Child Hospital on Link Road, Borivali West, where she was declared dead on arrival at 8.45 am by the duty doctor.

Following the incident, Singh filed a complaint at the Borivali Police Station. The case has been registered under Cr No. 474/24, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have also filed an ADR (Accidental Death Report) No. 75/24 under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The Borivali police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The driver of the BEST bus, Sagar Tulsidas Koli, has been taken into custody, and further legal actions are being pursued based on the findings of the investigation.