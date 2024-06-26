The bus was reportedly carrying students of Anjuman-I-Islam's Allana English High School near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when it met with an accident.

The school bus collided with the railing of the JJ Flyover. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two kids, cleaner injured in school bus accident on JJ flyover; driver held x 00:00

Two children and the cleaner of a school bus were injured after its driver rammed the vehicle into the side wall of the JJ flyover in south Mumbai on Wednesday, an official told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the bus driver, identified as Lalu Kumar Kantu Rajbhar, has been arrested, said the official from Pydhonie police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was reportedly carrying students of Anjuman-I-Islam's Allana English High School near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when it met with an accident on the JJ flyover, he said.

Rajbhar reportedly tried to overtake a vehicle but lost control of the bus, which hit a side wall of the overpass, the official said.

The cleaner and two students on the bus have been reported injured. They were taken to two different hospitals, the official said. Their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Rajbhar has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), the official added, reported PTI.

A 12-year-old boy was injured after a school bus on Wednesday crashed into railings on a JJ flyover in south Mumbai, a police official said.

HC refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of college

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reportedly refused to interfere in a decision taken by a city-based college to impose a ban on hijab on its premises.

A division bench of Justices A. S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil said it was not inclined to interfere in the decision taken by the college. It dismissed a petition filed by nine female students, who are in the second and third years of a science degree course, against the college.

As per the agency report, the students filed a petition in the High Court earlier this month, challenging a directive issued by the NG Acharya and DK Marathe College of the Chembur Trombay Education Society imposing a dress code under which students cannot wear a hijab, stoles, caps, and badges inside the premises.

The petitioners claimed such a directive was against their fundamental rights to practice their religion, right to privacy, and right to choice, reported PTI.

The plea reportedly termed the college action "arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law, and perverse.".

(with inputs from PTI)