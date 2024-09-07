Telangana: Rachakonda police bust fake job racket; 3 arrested

A total of four lakh rupees, along with two laptops, one printer, mobile phones, and incriminating documents, were recovered from the three accused

Rachakonda police on Friday busted a fake job racket and arrested three fraudsters identified as Shaik Bade Shaheb, Muthoju Laxmana Chary, and Madaka Rama Swamy.

A total of four lakh rupees, along with two laptops, one printer, mobile phones, and incriminating documents, were recovered from the three accused.

The accused have been arrested earlier in similar cases for duping job seekers by promising to offer positions in various government and public sectors, including the FCI, SBI Bank, Court Outsourcing, AG Office, Post Office, Railway, Income Tax Inspector, GST Office, Revenue Dept., Electricity Dept., and Software jobs.

The accused provided fake appointment letters and ID cards when the complainant and others came to know about the fraudulent act of the accused and questioned them for cheating and demanded to repay the money. The accused promised to return the money and disappeared. Based on which a case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station, Rachakonda.

The accused created a fake forged agreement that he was entitled to collect the applications on behalf of the government to avail new schemes like Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Laxmi, etc., and collected Rs 33 lakh rupees from one person by name B.V. V. Shanker with a fake promise of providing the same contract work.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused, Mohd Malik and Akash.

