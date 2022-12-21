Breaking News
Updated on: 21 December,2022 01:44 PM IST  |  Panaji
On Tuesday, the opposition Goa Forward Party (GFP) demanded that Christmas and other traditional festivals be exempted from sound restrictions

Temples, churches in Goa not to be affected by noise curb rule: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. File Pic


Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said temples and churches in the state will not be covered under the law prohibiting loud music after 10 pm.


On Tuesday, the opposition Goa Forward Party (GFP) demanded that Christmas and other traditional festivals be exempted from sound restrictions.



GFP president Vijai Sardesai had in a tweet said the Sawant government "must stop equating Goan social and cultural events with rave parties, and exempt them from the sound ban forthwith".


Sawant told reporters on Tuesday evening that temples and churches in the state would not be affected by the Noise Pollution Act.

"The environment minister (Nilesh Cabral) has already made it clear that temples and churches will not be affected by the Act related to noise pollution," the chief minister said. 

