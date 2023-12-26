Breaking News
Xmas gift for Thane residents: Park will open soon, says TMC
Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero
Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children
Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!
Mumbai: BMC to relocate air quality units
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Temporary bridge set up for Christmas celebrations in Kerala village collapses several injured

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas celebrations in Kerala village collapses, several injured

Updated on: 26 December,2023 10:24 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas celebrations in Kerala village collapses, several injured

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Temporary bridge set up for Christmas celebrations in Kerala village collapses, several injured
x
00:00

A makeshift bridge, set up as part of Christmas celebrations at Poovar near Neyyattinkara here, collapsed causing injuries to several persons, police said, reported news agency PTI.


A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg, reported PTI.


"The rest suffered only minor injuries," he said, reported PTI.


The officer said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday when several persons got on top of the bridge which could not support their weight and slanted to one side, toppling those standing there, reported PTI.

The temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus as well as other decorations as part of the Christmas celebrations, the officer said, reported PTI.

The bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time, he said, reported PTI.

"However, several persons climbed on to it simultaneously which resulted in the accident," the officer said, reported PTI.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Monday said that Kerala is planning to tap the tourism potential of its 580-km coastline dotted by some of the finest seaside getaways that includes Asia's longest drive-in beach in Muzhappilangad.

Riyas said that in order to efficiently utilise the state's potential of beach tourism, the government intends to link tourist places along its vast coastline spread across nine of its 14 districts.

The Minister made the announcement while inaugurating the first floating bridge in the district at Papanasam Beach here, a Tourism Department release said.

Riyas said the floating bridge, the seventh in the state, will add to the tourist attractions in the coastal districts, according to the release.

"There is a huge potential for beach tourism in Kerala, and it will be utilised effectively. Kerala's coastline is ideal for water sports. But there are a few projects now. If effectively utilised, it will immensely contribute to the state's revenues," the minister was quoted as having said in the release.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kerala india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK