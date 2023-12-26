Temporary bridge set up for Christmas celebrations in Kerala village collapses, several injured

A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg

A makeshift bridge, set up as part of Christmas celebrations at Poovar near Neyyattinkara here, collapsed causing injuries to several persons, police said, reported news agency PTI.

A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg, reported PTI.

"The rest suffered only minor injuries," he said, reported PTI.

The officer said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday when several persons got on top of the bridge which could not support their weight and slanted to one side, toppling those standing there, reported PTI.

The temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus as well as other decorations as part of the Christmas celebrations, the officer said, reported PTI.

The bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time, he said, reported PTI.

"However, several persons climbed on to it simultaneously which resulted in the accident," the officer said, reported PTI.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added, reported PTI.

