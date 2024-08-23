the official said that while the body is yet to be traced, the Bhiwandi police on Thursday arrested the accused after gathering intelligence and technical inputs and speaking to the victim's family members

An official on Friday said that the police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and her 23-year-old lover for killing her husband and dumping the body in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

While sharing an update on the Thane crime, the official said that while the body is yet to be traced, the Bhiwandi police on Thursday arrested the accused Anubhav Ramprakash Pandey and Radha Balram Mishra after gathering intelligence and technical inputs and speaking to the victim's family members, reported PTI.

According to the police, victim Balram, alias Shekar Laxman Mishra (27), lived with his wife Radha at Durgesh Park in Bhiwandi. But Radha maintained a romantic relationship with Anubhav, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Police said the accused killed Balram with sharp weapons on August 7 after which they packed his body in a bag and threw it in the Kasheli creek.

The Narpoli police had registered a case and launched a probe after the victim's family complained saying he had gone missing, said senior inspector Bharath Kamath, reported PTI.

Anubhav and Radha have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103(1) for murder and 238 for causing the disappearance of evidence, the official added.

In another case, the body of a 10-year-old girl was recovered from a sugarcane field in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Thursday morning, after which her uncle was arrested for alleged rape and murder, a police official said, reported PTI.

The girl, whose family hails from Bihar, had gone missing on Wednesday evening and her parents had filed a missing person complaint some time later, the official said.

"The minor's body was spotted in the morning by local residents in a sugarcane field just 800 metres away from her home in Shiye village under Karvir taluka. It has been established her uncle sexually assaulted the girl and then strangled her. The accused has confessed during interrogation," the official said, reported PTI.

"Our probe has found he lied to girl's mother when she inquired about the child's absence on Wednesday evening. He told her the girl had left the house in anger after he scolded her. The accused had left home before the deceased girl's father arrived on Wednesday night and came back only this morning," the official said, reported PTI.

He raped and murdered the girl and will be produced in the court on Friday, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the girl's parents work in an industrial unit in the Shiroli MIDC area.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said the police suspect the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "The girl's family is from Bihar. As per primary information, her uncle beat her up on Wednesday afternoon and she left home. A local police station received a complaint at around 10 pm on Wednesday that the girl was missing. Her body was found this morning and the police suspect sexual assault on the girl. The police have detained some suspects."

"We will go to the bottom of this case and the perpetrators will face strict action. We will provide all possible help to the family," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)