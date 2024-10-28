Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Thane MACT awards Rs 124 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2015 car accident

Thane MACT awards Rs 12.4 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2015 car accident

Updated on: 28 October,2024 02:55 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The petitioners informed the tribunal that Rehan Bashir Bhure, the victim, was travelling in a car in which he was employed as a cleaner on July 19, 2015

Thane MACT awards Rs 12.4 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2015 car accident

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane MACT awards Rs 12.4 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2015 car accident
x
00:00

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane district of Maharashtra granted a compensation of Rs 12.4 lakh to the family of a cleaner who was killed in a road accident in 2015, PTI reported.


According to PTI, Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the offending vehicle to pay compensation along with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition till its realisation.


A copy of the order dated October 21, 2024, was made available on Sunday.


The petitioners reside in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The petitioners informed the tribunal that Rehan Bashir Bhure, the victim, was travelling in a car in which he was employed as a cleaner on July 19, 2015. He was killed when the car overturned due to careless and reckless driving.

The tribunal ordered that Rs 8 lakhs be put in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's wife and Rs 2 lakh each in the name of the man's two sons.

Thane MACT awards Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to family of man killed in 2020 car crash

Earlier this month, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in the Thane district of Maharashtra awarded Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 39-year-old man who was killed in a car crash, reported news agency PTI.

Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the car owner and the insurance company, the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to pay an interest of 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date the claim was filed till its realisation, reported PTI.

The accident took place on February 22, 2020, when the victim, Sandesh Kusam, was travelling in a car on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it in a tunnel.

The Thane MACT later found out that the rash and negligent driving had caused the accident, and the victim died due to the injuries.

The Thane MACT ordered for a total compensation amount of Rs 76.3 lakh, including Rs 75.6 lakh for loss of income, Rs 15,000 for loss of estate, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar news Accident thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK