Thane MACT awards Rs 12.4 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2015 car accident

Representational Image

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane district of Maharashtra granted a compensation of Rs 12.4 lakh to the family of a cleaner who was killed in a road accident in 2015, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the offending vehicle to pay compensation along with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition till its realisation.

A copy of the order dated October 21, 2024, was made available on Sunday.

The petitioners reside in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The petitioners informed the tribunal that Rehan Bashir Bhure, the victim, was travelling in a car in which he was employed as a cleaner on July 19, 2015. He was killed when the car overturned due to careless and reckless driving.

The tribunal ordered that Rs 8 lakhs be put in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's wife and Rs 2 lakh each in the name of the man's two sons.

Thane MACT awards Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to family of man killed in 2020 car crash

Earlier this month, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in the Thane district of Maharashtra awarded Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 39-year-old man who was killed in a car crash, reported news agency PTI.

Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the car owner and the insurance company, the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to pay an interest of 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date the claim was filed till its realisation, reported PTI.

The accident took place on February 22, 2020, when the victim, Sandesh Kusam, was travelling in a car on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it in a tunnel.

The Thane MACT later found out that the rash and negligent driving had caused the accident, and the victim died due to the injuries.

The Thane MACT ordered for a total compensation amount of Rs 76.3 lakh, including Rs 75.6 lakh for loss of income, Rs 15,000 for loss of estate, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.

(With inputs from PTI)