Thane: Man throws inflammable substance at wife, injures her; booked

The woman underwent treatment at a local hospital and no arrest has been made so far

A 34-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after her husband threw some inflammable substance on her after a quarrel in Shil village in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police on Monday registered an FIR under sections 118 (1) (cause grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, an official told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the accused, Prakash F Chavan (40), picked up a quarrel with his wife in the wee hours of July 24 and threw some inflammable substance at her, causing burns on her face and body, he said.

As per the news agency report, the woman underwent treatment at a local hospital, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

4 held for beating Kolkata man to death on suspicion of being thief

An official on Tuesday said that police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested four people for allegedly beating to death a 35-year-old man, who hails from Kolkata, on the suspicion of being a thief, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, senior inspector of the Mumbra police station, Anil Shinde, said the Kolkata man's body was found in the bushes on July 24 in Diwa area of Thane, reported PTI.

"The autopsy of the victim, identified as Showick Gour Srimani from Kolkata, confirmed that his death was caused due to severe beating. Following this, a probe was launched into the case," he said, reported PTI.

The police found that around 5 am last Wednesday, the Kolkata man came near a car washing service centre in Mumbra. But the four people who were already there suspected him to be a thief and started beating him up. They forced him to sit in an autorickshaw and again thrashed him severely before dumping his body in the bushes, the official said, reported PTI.

The police probe team worked on several leads and traced the four accused, he said, reported PTI.

The accused were identified as Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, Ritesh Rajendra Prasad Rajbhar, Akash Sharad Bhoir (all 28) and Jitesh Bhoir, (30), he said, adding that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections was registered against the accused, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)