Thane: TMC eco-friendly Ganesh idol exhibition draws strong support

The aim of the exhibition is to allow citizens to see and easily purchase eco-friendly decorations and Ganesh idols

File photo/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) eco-friendly Ganesh idol exhibition has garnered enthusiastic support from the citizens of Thane.

The exhibition, organised to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols and decorations for the Ganesh festival, is being held at Thane Municipal Corporation School No. 19 in Naupada's Vishnunagar. The exhibition will run until August 4th, according to an official release from the TMC.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the exhibition on Saturday, July 27. MLA Sanjay Kelkar was also present at the event.

Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner Anagha Kadam, Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan, Assistant Commissioner Sopan Bhaik, environmental activists, pollution control department employees, and environmentally-conscious citizens also attended the event.

According to the release, the aim of the exhibition is to allow citizens to view and easily purchase eco-friendly decorations and Ganesh idols, promoting the concept of an environmentally-friendly Ganpati festival in 2024.

"The main attractions of the exhibition are Ganesh idols made from natural materials like clay, red soil, cow dung, cardboard pulp, farm soil, and plant materials," read the statement released by TMC.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to visit the exhibition and support this initiative, urging them to avoid using plaster of Paris idols and instead choose eco-friendly idols and decorations to help prevent water pollution.

Western Railway to run six special trains during Ganpati Festival 2024

Western Railway will run special trains during the Ganpati festival between Mumbai and various locations. The bookings for these trains will open on July 28 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

These special trains will be run between the following stations:

Mumbai Central-Thokur

Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road

Bandra Terminus-Kudal

Ahmedabad-Kudal

Vishvamitri-Kudal

Ahmedabad-Mangaluru

The said trains will run as special trains on special fares. For detailed information regarding the timing of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Konkan Railway to run seven special trains during the Ganpati festival in Maharashtra

In view of the upcoming Ganpati festival in September, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run seven special trains during the month.

"It has been decided to run following special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2024," Konkan Railways said in an official statement.

According to the statement released, bookings for these trains will open on July 4 at all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), the IRCTC website and the internet.