Nadda called on the people to vote, stressing the importance of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections for the stability and growth of the region and the nation as a whole

JP Nadda. File Pic

Listen to this article This election is about J&K's stability: BJP Chief JP Nadda x 00:00

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Sunday condemned the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance for their standing on Article 370 and questioned whether they were "Pakistan's agents", ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, Nadda's comments come after Khwaja Asif, Pakistan's defense minister, said that Pakistan and the NC-Congress coalition were on the same page on the restoration of Article 370.

In addition, Nadda called on the people to vote, stressing the importance of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections for the stability and growth of the region and the nation as a whole.

"In Kashmir's first phase of voting, there was 60 percent voter turnout... unlike earlier when polling was only 8 percent and the army had to conduct it. Pakistan's Defence Minister says Congress-NC's stance aligns with theirs. Does that mean you're Pakistan's agent? This election is about Jammu and Kashmir's stability and strengthening the country." Nadda said at an event in Jammu, ahead of the second phase of the J&K assembly elections.

Nadda went on to criticize the Congress-NC alliance, arguing that while the BJP is talking about development, the NC-Congress is preparing to negotiate with Pakistan.

"On one hand, we (BJP) are talking about development, while on the other hand, the NC-Congress is saying they'll start negotiations with Pakistan... Today, no declared terrorist can survive on Jammu and Kashmir's soil for more than a week. The moment they're declared terrorists, they're eliminated within a week," he said.

As per ANI, he also said that India has surged ahead of Pakistan under PM Modi's leadership and now India is no longer mentioned alongside Pakistan.

"When we talk about international politics and language, no one mentions India alongside Pakistan anymore. India is India, and Pakistan is left behind where it was earlier. Earlier, when Manmohan Singh used to travel to the US, he used to talk about terrorism and Pakistan. Today, when Modi ji travels to the US and other countries, he talks about trade, technical know-how, semiconductors, and the space sector," Nadda said.

Later, Nadda also held a roadshow in Jammu as the last two phases of voting in Jammu and Kashmir remain.

The first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on September 18 with a voter turnout of 61.13 percent across 24 constituencies in seven districts of the union territory, as per the Election Commission.

The second and third phases will be conducted on September 25 and October 5, respectively. Vote counting will take place on October 8, together with Haryana's vote count.ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)