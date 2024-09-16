PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Those filled with hate not leaving any chance to defame India: PM Modi in Gujarat x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that certain individuals "filled with hate and negativity" are defaming the country, news agency PTI reported. His remark comes amid a political row over the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi abroad on reservations and other issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains.

Without taking any names, PM Modi said the Opposition can cross any limits for appeasement politics.

"When every Indian is striving to take the country forward, some filled with negativity want to destroy the unity and integrity of the country. They want to divide (do tukde, tukde of) the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged.

PM Modi also took on the Congress over the poll tie-up with the National Conference.

"You have heard that they want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. They want to bring back two Constitutions and two laws in Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi, adding that he was insulted, jeered, and mocked by the Opposition in the past 100 days of his third term as PM, but he focused on finishing the government's development agenda during this period. "People were surprised by my silence," the prime minister said.

He said he has decided to "sacrifice" himself for the people.

"If I live, I live for you, if I struggle, I struggle for you, and if I sacrifice myself, it will be for you," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Gandhi of making "anti-reservation" remarks in the US and termed the statements as "treason".

Gandhi, while speaking at the Georgetown University in Washington DC, had alleged that the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on the same footing.

"The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had claimed.

(With PTI inputs)