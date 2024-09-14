The country's first Vande Metro service will be flagged off on September 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will operate between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat

The Vande Metro train.

Listen to this article First Vande Metro to operate between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Sept 16 x 00:00

The country's first Vande Metro service will be flagged off on September 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will operate between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The complete details of the train are given below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vande Metro train will operate from Ahmedabad six days a week, except on Saturdays while the service will not depart from Bhuj on Sundays.

The Indian Railways said that the Vande Metro trains are "poised to transform inter-city travel with its advanced medium-distance capabilities".

While the Metro trains in cities cover only short distances and cater to the commuting needs of the city, the Vande Metro trains will connect the heart of the major cities to the nearby cities and small towns.

The railways has listed a comprehensive overview of the Vande Metro:

Speed: Vande Metro will operate at a speed of 110 km/h to facilitate quicker commute and improved efficiency.

Comfort: The ergonomically designed seats are poised to provide comfort, and the Vande Metros will have fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors. The railways claims that Vande Metro trains will prove to be superior than the other metros which are currently operational in various cities.

Safety: Vande Metro is equipped with advanced safety systems such as fire detection and aerosol-based fire suppression, along with emergency lights, CCTVs, and talk back system.

Accessibility: The trains will have 'Divyangjan-friendly' toilets and a fully sealed flexible gangway.

Technology: Vande Metro will have 'cutting-edge technology', including under slung propulsion and advanced braking systems, to offer commuters a smoother ride, the railways claimed.

Each train will have 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers. According to the railways, the fully sealed flexible gangway will ensure a dust-free, quiet, and rain-proof interior. The train's modular design includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets, which are a significant upgrade from the traditional suburban trains and metro coaches. The trains will connect cities within a 150 to 200-km radius, in three to four hours.

The semi-permanent couplers, similar to those on Vande Bharat trains, will provide passengers a jerk-free travel experience, the railways said. Vande Metro trains will have mobile charging sockets with both type-C and type-A outlets.

The other features include air-conditioned driver cab AC, regenerative braking for energy efficiency, route map indicator, synchronized 415 V auxiliary bus system, passenger information & infotainment system, disaster lights, battery back up for three hours and high-rise pantograph.