the arrested member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) was involved in extortion activities

Representational Image

Listen to this article Manipur: 3 held with arms, ammunition in separate operations x 00:00

Manipur Police has arrested three individuals with arms and ammunition, including a cadre of a banned outfit, during separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts, officials said on Saturday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, the arrested member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) was involved in extortion activities, they said.

Security forces also arrested two individuals from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Friday.

Pistols, a machine gun, a rifle, ammunition and a two-wheeler without a registration number were among the articles recovered from their possession, an official said, PTI reported.

Last month, in response to escalating violence in Manipur, authorities imposed a curfew in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts until further notice, ANI reported.

The decision was taken after six bodies were discovered amidst ongoing unrest in the state.

The Manipur government also suspended internet services in seven districts to prevent the spread of misinformation and further unrest.

As per ANI, security was significantly heightened in sensitive areas, including outside the residences of Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan. Sparse vehicular movement was also observed on the streets, underscoring the tense atmosphere in the region.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) expressed deep concern over the violence, which has resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of communities, and destruction of ancestral properties.

"We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation, and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is destabilising for Manipur and poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region," stated the NPCC, ANI cited.

The committee also called on the Union government to take swift and decisive measures to restore law and order. "The Government of India must address the underlying causes of the conflict, ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens, and provide support to displaced families. Rebuilding trust among diverse communities is paramount," it said, appealing to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work towards unity and peace.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)