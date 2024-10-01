Earlier today the two prime ministers met at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the road in front of New Delhi's Jamaica High Commission has been named 'Jamaica Marg', emphasising strong India-Jamaica ties, ANI reported.

According to ANI, PM Modi further expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will grow faster than Usain Bolt.

He said "Sports play a very strong and important role" considering that both countries are "cricket-loving" countries.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness today, PM Modi said, "We have decided to name the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in Delhi as 'Jamaica Marg'...India and Jamaica may be separated by vast oceans, but our people, our culture and our history are linked to each other," ANI reported.

PM Modi claimed that Indians have a special affection for cricketers.

"As cricket-loving countries, sports play a very strong and important role in our relations. The people of India have a special affection for cricketers. We also discussed deepening our cooperation in sports. I am confident that the outcome of today's discussions will accelerate our relations even faster than Usain Bolt and we will continue to reach new heights..." PM Modi said, delivering his remarks.

Praising the Indian population in Jamaica, PM Modi stated that the Indian-origin individuals who call Jamaica home are a "living example of our cultural heritage."

"The people who went to Jamaica from India about 180 years ago laid a strong foundation for our 'People to People' ties. The nearly 70,000 people of Indian origin who consider Jamaica as their home are a living example of our cultural heritage. I thank Prime Minister Holness and his government for taking care of them...The cultural exchange programme being held today will further strengthen our mutual ties," Prime Minister Modi said, as cited by ANI.

The Jamaican PM Andrew Holness is on an official visit to India from September 30 - October 3. This is not only his first visit to India, but it is also the first time a Jamaican prime minister has travelled on a bilateral visit to India, ANI reported.

Praising India-Jamaica ties, PM Modi said that the relations between the two countries are based on a shared history.

He added that PM Andrew Holness has been a long-standing friend of India. In addition to expressing confidence in Holness's visit to India, PM Modi emphasized that the visit will revitalize bilateral ties.

"I welcome Jamaica PM Holness and his delegation...Prime Minister Holness has been a long-standing friend of India. I have had the opportunity to meet him several times and each time I have felt his commitment to strengthen relations with India. I am confident that his visit will give new energy to our bilateral relations as well as our engagement with the entire Caribbean region," PM Modi said, in a joint press statement along with Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness on Tuesday.

PM Modi said that India has always been a "reliable and committed development partner" in Jamaica's development journey, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)