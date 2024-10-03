Last month, SC, while hearing the Tirupati laddus row, observed that Gods should be kept away from politics as it questioned Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making the prasad under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime

The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe, into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the apex court, which was scheduled to hear the Tirupati laddus row case at 3.30 pm on Thursday to take up the case at 10.30 am on Friday.

"If your lordships permit, can I respond at 10.30 am sharp tomorrow," Mehta asked the bench headed by Justice BR Gavai.

The bench agreed to the request and said it would hear the Tirupati laddus row case on Friday. "List on October 4 as first item," the bench responded.

While hearing the Tirupati laddus row case on September 30, the top court asked Mehta to assist it in deciding if the probe by the state-appointed special investigation team (SIT) should continue or be conducted by an independent agency.

The same day, the bench observed that Gods should be kept away from politics as it questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement claiming that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The apex court had said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that "rejected ghee" was subjected to the test.

It had noted that according to the state, a first information report (FIR) was registered on September 25 and the SIT was constituted a day later to probe the matter.

"It could thus be seen that a statement was made by the Chief Minister on September 18, which was even before the FIR being lodged on September 25 and the SIT being constituted on September 26," the bench had said.

"We are, prima facie, of the view that it was not appropriate on the part of a high constitutional functionary to go in public to make a statement which can affect the sentiment of crores of people and when investigation to find out adulterated ghee was used to make laddus was underway," it added.

Earlier last month, Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains. The ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state, in response to the accusations by YSR Congress, circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.

(With PTI inputs)