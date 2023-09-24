TN DMK leader attacked with swords in Bengaluru

VK Guruswamy was sitting with a broker at a hotel in Kammanahalli when he was assaulted

A still from the video of the assault that later went viral on social media

A video of an attack on DMK leader, who is also a history sheeter from Tamil Nadu, by a rival gang at a Bengaluru hotel has gone viral on social media raising concerns in the state capital.

The incident had taken place on September 4 when VK Guruswamy, a DMK leader, was sitting with a broker and chatting with him at a hotel in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru. The footage shows a gang of five persons barging inside the hotel and launching a brutal attack on him.

Though Guruswamy notices the gang and tries to escape, he gets caught by the gang. The gang thrashes him as he runs all across the hotel.

Police explain that the 64-year-old Guruswamy was hit by a sword more than 70 times.

He was rushed to the hospital and surprisingly, Guruswamy survived the attack and he is being treated at the hospital.

