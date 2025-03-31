The woman, identified as Renuka alias Banu alias Chaite alias Saraswati, a resident of Kadvendi district, Warangal, was shot during the exchange of fire that took place at the encounter site, which started at 9 a.m. today.

A top woman Naxal leader's body with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh was found by a team of security forces

Listen to this article Top woman Naxal leader, with Rs 25 lakh bounty, killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh x 00:00

A body of a female Naxalite, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on her head, was recovered by security forces on Monday, March 31, from an encounter site in Dantewada. Officials said that an INSAS rifle, ammunition, and other daily-use items were found alongside the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security forces operating in the DRG area had launched an anti-Maoist operation in the regions of Geedam police station of the Dantewada district and Bhairamgarh police station of Bijapur border villages - Nelgoda, Akeli and Belnar.

The woman, identified as Renuka alias Banu alias Chaite alias Saraswati, a resident of Kadvendi district, Warangal, was shot during the exchange of fire that took place at the encounter site, which started at 9 a.m. today.

On March 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

He assured them that they would be rehabilitated and integrated into the mainstream.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Amit Shah also made appeal to the other Naxalites to surrender, stating that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 2026.

"I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up arms and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution," Shah said.

15 Naxalites surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada confirmed the surrender, stating that all 15 individuals would be provided the benefits provided by the state government under the rehabilitation policy.

Speaking to the media, Dantewada SP Smruthik Rajanala said, "15 Naxalites have surrendered in front of the Dantewada police today...All the benefits of the state government will be given to all these 15 Naxalites who have surrendered today."

Nine Naxals surrendered in Sukma on Wednesday in the presence of Superintendent of Police Kiran Gangaram Chavan.

(With ANI inputs)