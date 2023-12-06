TPCC prez Revanth Reddy to take over as Telangana Chief Minister on Dec 7

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 December,2023 01:56 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at the sprawling LB Stadium at 1.04 PM on Thursday

Anumula Revanth Reddy. Pic/PTI

Congress president in Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy would take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on Thursday following the party's victory in the recent Assembly elections.


The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at the sprawling LB Stadium at 1.04 PM on Thursday.


State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a meeting with senior officials on the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and also visited the L B stadium on Wednesday.


It was not immediately clear about the cabinet ministers taking oath along with Reddy.

Meanwhile, Reddy met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"Probably," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament to questions on whether she would travel to Hyderabad for Reddy's swearing in ceremony.

The AICC leadership Tuesday named Revanth Reddy as the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the next chief minister of Telangana.

The Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats. The party's pre-poll ally CPI bagged one seat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

