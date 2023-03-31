Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in Assembly

Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in Assembly

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Agartala
Agencies |

Top

The incident happened when proceedings were underway in the assembly on the last day of the Budget session on Wednesday, and a video clip of it went viral on social media.

Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in Assembly

MLA Jadab Lal Debnath has denied the allegations


BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was caught allegedly watching pornography on his mobile phone in the Tripura Assembly, prompting the Opposition on Thursday to demand strong action against him. The incident happened when proceedings were underway in the assembly on the last day of the Budget session on Wednesday, and a video clip of it went viral on social media.


Also Read: Mumbai: ‘No neta to inaugurate, so can’t use bridges’



Nath claimed obscene videos started appearing on his phone as he received a call. “I know well that using mobile phones is prohibited in the House. As repeated calls were coming, I picked up, and obscene videos started appearing on my phone. Anyways, I then closed it,” he told PTI. He said he has spoken to state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharya who told him to “wait”. The Congress and Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma demanded action against Nath. Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said he is yet to receive a complaint over the issue.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news tripura bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK