Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in Assembly

MLA Jadab Lal Debnath has denied the allegations

BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was caught allegedly watching pornography on his mobile phone in the Tripura Assembly, prompting the Opposition on Thursday to demand strong action against him. The incident happened when proceedings were underway in the assembly on the last day of the Budget session on Wednesday, and a video clip of it went viral on social media.

Nath claimed obscene videos started appearing on his phone as he received a call. “I know well that using mobile phones is prohibited in the House. As repeated calls were coming, I picked up, and obscene videos started appearing on my phone. Anyways, I then closed it,” he told PTI. He said he has spoken to state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharya who told him to “wait”. The Congress and Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma demanded action against Nath. Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said he is yet to receive a complaint over the issue.

