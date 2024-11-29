Tripura CM Manik Saha warns against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, stresses need for protection

Speaking at the conclusion of the 7-day-long 'Namo Yuva Yatra' at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Thursday, CM Saha emphasised unity among youth for the country's progress

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File Photo

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha warned against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh echoing the Centre's stance on the matter and underlining the need to protect them and secure Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at the conclusion of the 7-day-long 'Namo Yuva Yatra' at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Thursday, CM Saha emphasised unity among youth for the country's progress.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that without unity among youths, the development of the country is not possible, and the country cannot become powerful. Today's rally was great. I joined the huge bike rally and encouraged the Yuva Shakti. Everyone is happy. We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have raised the slogan of making Tripura drug-free, and we will fulfil it," he stated. Addressing the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, CM Saha underscored the importance of monitoring borders and urged for restraint.

"The Bangladesh matter is an international issue. Our central leadership has communicated and sent their message on this. Similarly, we must also urge restraint and ask for the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. We are monitoring the situation closely, and I have already spoken to the DGP to keep a close watch on the borders to ensure no intruders cross over," he said. He criticised opposition parties for their silence on the issue, saying, "They only speak about Iraq and similar issues, taking to the streets, but on this matter, they remain silent."

He also responded to criticism from opposition parties, including the CPIM and Congress, which claim the BJP has no grassroots support. "The election results have proven where the BJP stands. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP has achieved resounding victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Yet, they continue to shout baselessly. Let them shout; we have no problem. PM Modi always speaks about development, and our Tripura government is working in the same direction. We are moving forward with development," CM Saha said. He also urged the youth not to waste their lives supporting the opposition.

"I urge the youths who have spent their lives with the opposition to join the BJP as the membership drive is still ongoing. Don't miss this opportunity. Youths should not fall into the trap of the opposition. We believe in democracy, and we work based on democratic principles," he said. The event was attended by BJP Yuva Morcha state president and MLA Sushanta Deb, BJP state Prabhari Dr Rajdeep Roy, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, BJP state general secretary Bhagavan Das, and Bipin Debbarma.

