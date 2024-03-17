Try 'One Election, One Phase' before 'One Nation, One Election': Kamal Haasan takes dig at BJP over LS poll dates

"Before we try to attempt 'One Nation, One Election', can we at least try 'One Election, One Phase'?" the Makkal Needhi Maiam president posted on X.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took a dig at the central government over the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates by the Election Commission in seven stages, saying that before implementing the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', at least one election should be held in a single phase.

"Before we try to attempt 'One Nation, One Election', can we at least try 'One Election, One Phase'?" the Makkal Needhi Maiam president posted on X. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4.

In Phase 1 which will be held on April 19, the voting will be held in a total of 102 constituencies. The second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 26 which will see voting on 89 constituencies. The third phase of General elections will be held on May 7. A total of 94 constituencies will see voting in this phase.

96 Lok Sabha seats will go for polling in Phase 4 on May 13. Phase 5 will see polling on 49 Lok Sabha seats with elections on May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 which will see polling on 57 constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1 which will witness polling on 57 constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pushed for simultaneous elections to both the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha in the last few years. In September last year, the central government constituted a high-level committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

