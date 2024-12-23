Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared an examination form of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Sultanpur, that showed 18 per cent GST was being charged

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Pic/PTI)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the BJP over levying GST on examination forms, saying the government had turned the dreams of parents who saved every penny to prepare their children for exams into a source of income, reported news agency PTI.

The Congress general secretary shared an examination form of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Sultanpur Road, Lucknow, that showed 18 per cent GST was being charged, reported PTI.

भाजपा युवाओं को नौकरी तो दे नहीं सकती, लेकिन परीक्षा फॉर्म पर 18% जीएसटी वसूल कर युवाओं के जख्मों पर नमक जरूर छिड़क रही है। अग्निवीर समेत हर सरकारी नौकरी के फॉर्म पर जीएसटी वसूली जा रही है। फॉर्म भरने के बाद सरकार की विफलता से पेपर लीक हुआ, भ्रष्टाचार हुआ तो युवाओं के ये पैसे डूब… pic.twitter.com/FGnCydZDgb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 23, 2024

"The BJP cannot provide jobs to youngsters but it is definitely rubbing salt on the wounds by charging 18 per cent GST on examination forms. GST is being charged on every government job form, including Agniveer," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

"After filling the form, if the paper is leaked due to the failure of the government or if there is corruption, then this money of the youngsters is wasted," she said.

Parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare them for the exams but the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income, she added.

BJP lawmaker gifts '1984' bag to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Parliament corridors

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Aparajita Sarangi on Friday gifted a bag with "1984" written on it in red to Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, news agency PTI reported.

This comes days after Vadra carried bags with messages on Palestine and Bangladesh written on it to the Parliament.

Sarangi, the BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, gave the bag to Vadra in the corridor of Parliament. She handed the bag to the Congress MP while Vadra was walking in the Parliament corridor. Vadra took the bag from Sarangi and walked on, reported PTI.

The BJP leader said that this is also an issue that the Wayanad MP should raise through her tote bags. The bag had “1984 riots” written on it, as per PTI.

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, the Congress leader had carried a bag to Parliament on Monday that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it.

The Congress MP was later on Tuesday seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh Ke Hindu Aur Isaiyon Ke Saath Khade Ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh), reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)