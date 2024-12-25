Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar

The injured were identified as Bharat and Tushar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Bharat has since been discharged, and Tushar is undergoing treatment

Representation pic

Two persons were injured in a firing incident in the Aman Vihar area of the city on Tuesday night, police said.

According to officials, the shooting occurred after a scuffle.

The injured were identified as Bharat and Tushar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Bharat has since been discharged, and Tushar is undergoing treatment, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also under the Arms Act. Delhi Police are making efforts to arrest the accused.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 21-year-old youth died and another man was critically injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday after being stabbed by three juveniles, who were later apprehended.

The deceased was identified as Aman (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the injured person as Pawan (45).

