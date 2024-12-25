Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Two injured in firing incident at Delhis Aman Vihar

Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar

Updated on: 25 December,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The injured were identified as Bharat and Tushar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Bharat has since been discharged, and Tushar is undergoing treatment

Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar
x
00:00

Two persons were injured in a firing incident in the Aman Vihar area of the city on Tuesday night, police said.


According to officials, the shooting occurred after a scuffle.


The injured were identified as Bharat and Tushar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Bharat has since been discharged, and Tushar is undergoing treatment, they said.


A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also under the Arms Act. Delhi Police are making efforts to arrest the accused.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 21-year-old youth died and another man was critically injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday after being stabbed by three juveniles, who were later apprehended.

The deceased was identified as Aman (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the injured person as Pawan (45).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya nyaya sanhita national news new delhi delhi police Delhi Crime delhi india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK