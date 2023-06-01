Two killed, four injured as SUV collides with truck on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar told PTI that the accident occurred near Teen Dhara under Devprayag Police Station when the vehicle driver tried to overtake the truck

In an accident on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Thursday, two persons were killed and four others injured. The accident took place when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar told PTI that the accident occurred near Teen Dhara under Devprayag Police Station when the vehicle driver tried to overtake the truck.

A group of confectioners were on their way from Rishikesh to Srinagar in the SUV.

The six wounded were rushed to the community health centre in Devprayag where Sohan Singh Pundir, the 26-year-old driver of the car, and one Ramesh who was from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh died during treatment. Four other passengers are still under treatment at the CHC.

The truck and the damaged car have been seized, PTI quoted Bhullar as saying.

On May 31, two people, including a child, were killed and four others seriously injured after a bus veered off the road near Chandi Chowki Haridwar.

"Bus accident on Najibabad Road near Chandi Chowk in Haridwar. The bus was uncontrolled and fell 20 meters below the main road. The bus conductor and a 10-month-old girl have died," SDRF said.

The Uttarakhand Roadways bus was on its way from Rupahiya to Haridwar. There were a total of 41 people on the bus, they added.

"On receiving the information Uttarakhand Police, SDRF and Fire Service personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured," Police said. According to the officials, all the injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

In September 2022, seven people, including four pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed, and three others injured after their vehicles plunged into gorges in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand, police said.

Four pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling from Haridwar to the Badrinath temple fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Shree Ram Tapasthalia ashram in Tehri, Station House Officer, Muni-ki-Reti, Ritesh Shah said. The deceased were identified as Shivaji Budhkar (53) from Mumbai, Purushottam Dattatreya (37) and Jitesh Prakash Lokhande (43) from Thane, and Dharmaraj from Palghar whose age is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)