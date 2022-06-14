Two members of Lawrance Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali: Punjab Police

A case under relevant provisions of the law including the Arms Act has been registered against them at Mohali

Punjab Police has Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Gagandeep and Gurpreet, were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mohali while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons, informs Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Vivek Sheel Soni. The SSP said, "Two 32 calibre pistols were seized from them along with eight live cartridges and an SUV bearing a Haryana registration number."

Soni said the two were in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who allegedly provided a car to the assailants in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and was recently arrested.

Both the accused were indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, Soni said in an official statement.

Soni said that acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force following which the arrests were made. "Further investigation is on," he said.

