Two Nagpur cops booked for robbing couple after threatening legal action for obscene acts
Two Nagpur cops booked for robbing couple after threatening legal action for obscene acts

22 April,2024 01:32 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The two Nagpur cops allegedly threatened to take legal action against them for engaging in obscene acts, and one of them beat up the complainant

Two Nagpur cops booked for robbing couple after threatening legal action for obscene acts

Two Nagpur cops booked for robbing couple after threatening legal action for obscene acts
A case has been registered against two police constables in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly robbing a student after threatening to book him and his girlfriend for obscene acts, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a complaint, the police had earlier registered a case against unidentified persons posing as policemen, but a probe revealed that two constables attached to Kalamna police station were involved in the incident that occurred on April 13, the official from Wathoda police station said.


The two accused Nagpur cops, Pankaj Yadav and Sandip Yadav, allegedly intercepted an engineering student and his girlfriend, who were sitting in a car at an isolated spot in the Wathoda area at night time, he told PTI.


The two Nagpur cops allegedly threatened to take legal action against them for engaging in obscene acts, and one of them beat up the complainant, the official said.

The two Nagpur cops demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to avoid legal action, and when he didn't have the money, forced him to hand over his gold chain worth Rs 2.10 lakh, the official told PTI.

The police examined the CCTV footage from the area and identified the constables involved in the incident, he said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery), 170 (whoever pretends to hold any particular office as a public servant), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the constables, he said.

In another incident, police found Rs 60 lakh cash stashed in two parcel packets that arrived in Nagpur-CMST Duronto Express on Tuesday, an official said

A checking of the parcel was conducted by the Railway Protection Force at platform no.17 after the arrival of the train, an official said.

"During checking, an RPF team spotted a suspicious packet and informed officials of the Government Railway Police. The parcel was opened which contained Rs 40 lakh," the official told PTI.

The Income Tax Department was informed and police started checking other parcels when they found one more packet containing Rs 20 lakh, he said.

The cash has been handed over to the I-T Department, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

