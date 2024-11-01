Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Two paragliders die in 48 hours in Himachal

Two paragliders die in 48 hours in Himachal

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Shimla
Agencies |

Top

The deceased solo paraglider, identified as Dita Misurcova, 43, crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali

Two paragliders die in 48 hours in Himachal

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Two paragliders die in 48 hours in Himachal
x
00:00

A day after the death of a Belgian paraglider, another paraglider from Czech Republic was killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali after she crashed into the mountainside on Wednesday, officials said.


Two paragliders have died in two days in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 commencing on November 2 in Bir-Billing, considered as ‘paragliding paradise’, in Himachal’s Kangra district.


The deceased solo paraglider, identified as Dita Misurcova, 43, crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali. She lost control over the glider due to strong winds, as per preliminary reports. 


The paraglider was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali, where she was declared dead, officials added. An experienced paraglider, Misurcova had been paragliding for the past six years.

On Tuesday, a Belgian paraglider was killed after colliding mid-air with another paraglider in Bir-Billing.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

himachal pradesh manali czech republic national news shimla

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK