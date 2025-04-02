The fierce confrontation between Naxal and Hawk forces occurred forest area under the jurisdiction of the Bichhiya police station in the district on the morning of Wednesday

Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with Hawk force in MP. File pic

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: Two women Naxals with a bounty of Rs 14 lakhs each killed in encounter x 00:00

Two women Naxals with a bounty of Rs 14 Lakh each, were killed in an encounter with Hawk force in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday, according to the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fierce confrontation between Naxal and Hawk forces occurred forest area under the jurisdiction of the Bichhiya police station in the district on the morning of Wednesday.

The police also seized weapons and other belongings from their possession.



Director General of Police (DGP) Madhya Pradesh posted on X, "Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with police (Hawk force) under Bichiya police station of Mandla district on Wednesday morning. One SLR rifle, one rifle, wireless set and other daily use items were recovered from their possession. Further search is underway."

जिला मंडला के थाना बिछिया अंतर्गत आज सुबह पुलिस - नक्सली मुठभेड़ में दो महिला नक्सली धराशाई की गई।उनके कब्जे से एक एसएलआर राइफल एवं एक राइफल, वायरलेस सेट एवं अन्य दैनिक उपयोग की सामग्री बरामद की गई हैं। सर्चिंग जारी है। pic.twitter.com/AuoUCQ6MlB — DGP MP (@DGP_MP) April 2, 2025



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the police personnels on carrying out the successful operation and emphasised that a continuous campaign was running to eliminate Naxals from the state.



"With the vigilance of the police, two women Naxals each carrying a reward of Rs 14 Lakh on their heads were killed in an encounter with police in Mandla district. Our police force is constantly engaged in anti-Naxal movements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police also recovered weapons from them. We are continuously running a campaign to eradicate Naxals from the state," CM Yadav said.

The CM further added, "I would like to share the information that in the last one year we have killed over ten Naxals in various encounters. I would like to congratulate our police personnels. It is worth noting that none of our police personnel suffered any kind of damage in this campaign."



Earlier, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, in an encounter between Hawk forces and Naxals in a dense forest under Bichhiya police station in Mandla district, Hawkforce killed two women Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh each and recovered weapons, including a SLR rifle and other material from their possession. I congratulate all the security force jawans for this bravery and courage."



"This success will certainly give momentum to the resolve to free the nation from the Naxals by March 2026 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The country and Madhya Pradesh will be completely free from terrorism and Naxalism," he further added.



(with ANI inputs)