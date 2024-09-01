The Consulate General of India in Dubai has implemented several measures to assist Indians in taking advantage of the two-month amnesty scheme commencing on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This scheme allows foreigners residing illegally in the country to either regularise their residency status or depart without incurring penalties

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has implemented several measures to assist Indians in taking advantage of the two-month amnesty scheme commencing on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This scheme allows foreigners residing illegally in the country to either regularise their residency status or depart without incurring penalties, PTI reported.

The amnesty programme covers a wide range of visa categories, including expired residency and tourist visas, as well as individuals without any documentation.

However, those who entered the country illegally are excluded from the programme.

Individuals opting to adjust their status under the programme can have their fines and fees waived, and also have the option to leave the country without facing a travel ban.

Under the scheme, applicants who wish to return to India may apply for an Emergency Certificate (EC), while those intending to regularise their residency status can apply for a short-validity passport.

Applicants can request an EC at the Consulate free of charge. Facilitation counters will be established at the Consulate General of India and at the Al Awir Immigration Centre in Dubai. The facilitation counter at the Consulate will be operational from Monday, the Indian Consulate in Dubai announced in a statement on Saturday.

Once applicants submit their EC applications, they can collect the certificates from the Consulate General of India in Dubai the following day. Additionally, applicants can visit any of the BLS centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as walk-ins to apply for short-validity passports, with no prior appointment required.

"BLS centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will remain operational on all Sundays from 0900 to 1700 hours during the amnesty period to accommodate the needs of applicants wishing to benefit from the amnesty scheme," the consulate statement added.

These measures are part of the Consulate's efforts to streamline the amnesty process and provide clear avenues for individuals to either regularise their stay or exit the UAE smoothly. By setting up dedicated facilitation counters and ensuring accessibility through BLS centres, the Consulate aims to make the amnesty scheme as effective and user-friendly as possible for those affected.

The two-month amnesty scheme represents a significant initiative by the UAE authorities to address the issue of illegal residency, offering a structured and penalty-free pathway for individuals to resolve their immigration status. The Consulate's proactive steps in supporting this programme demonstrate a commitment to assisting Indian nationals in navigating the complexities of immigration regulations in the UAE.

For further information and assistance, individuals can visit the Consulate General of India in Dubai or contact the designated BLS centres during the operational hours specified.

(With PTI inputs)