Over 1 lakh My Bharat volunteers will participate in the nationwide beach cleanup drive, to demonstrate the power of collective action in achieving environmental sustainability

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya is set to lead the nationwide coastal and beach cleanliness drive in Porbandar, Gujarat on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, the ANI reported.

According to ANI, the drive, organised by 'My Bharat' aims to eradicate single-use plastic waste from the beaches and coastal areas in India, marking the climax of the broader "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, which is running from September 17 to October 2, under the theme "Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata."

Mansukh Mandaviya is going to start the cleanup in Porbandar, which is historically significant as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Department of Youth Affair's My Bharat has taken a proactive role in this year's Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, encouraging and motivating youth to actively participate in promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The campaign will conclude on October 2 which is Swachh Bharat Diwas with My Bharat youth volunteers taking the charge in a massive coastal cleanup effort.

As per ANI, the drive will target more than 1,000 locations along India's 7,500 km vast coastline, focusing particularly on the collection, segregation and disposal of single-use plastics.

The involvement of a Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights the dedication to environmentally sustainable practices, and the initiative aligns with the goal of creating a clean, single-use plastic-free India, ANI reported.

Union Minister Mandaviya has addressed a letter to the MPs of all coastal districts, requesting them to participate in the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, ANI reported.

This year's Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has already seen success, with over 5.6 million MY Bharat youth volunteers actively involved in removing millions of kilograms of waste across the country as of September 30, 2024.

More than 1 lakh villages, 15,000+ community centers, 9,501 Amrit Sarovars, and several historical and public areas have all been the focus of the cleanup activities, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)