UP minister's son, daughter-in-law injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:14 PM IST  |  Kannauj
PTI |

Top

The couple was rushed to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa where they were administered first-aid, police said

Representational Pic/File

UP minister's son, daughter-in-law injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
The son and daughter-in-law of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" were injured on Tuesday when their car crashed into a divider, police said.


They said the couple was travelling to Lucknow from Delhi in their Mercedes car when the mishap occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the Tirwa police station area around 5 pm.



The couple was rushed to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa where they were administered first-aid, police said.


Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said they suffered minor injuries and were referred to the SGPGI Lucknow.

District Magistrate Shubhrant Shukla and Singh visited the crash site and took stock of the situation.

