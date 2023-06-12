UPSC civil services prelims 2023 results declared; 14,624 candidates qualify

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS)

More than 14,600 candidates have qualified the 2023 civil services preliminary examination, the result of which was declared on Monday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), reported news agency PTI.

The 2023 civil services preliminary exam was held on May 28.

The list carrying serial numbers, roll numbers and names of successful candidates has been put on the UPSC's website, and according to it, 14,624 candidates have qualified the preliminary exam, reported PTI.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the rules of the examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination, 2023," the UPSC said in a statement.

The dates and important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the commission.

"Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of CS (P) examination, 2023, will be uploaded on the commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the civil services examination, 2023, is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," the UPSC said.

The commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises at Dholpur House on the Shahjahan Road here.

Candidates can get information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 am to 5 am in-person or by calling the telephone numbers 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the counter.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

(With inputs from PTI)