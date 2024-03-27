Breaking News
US demands fair trial for Arvind Kejriwal
US demands fair trial for Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Arrest of Indian Opposition figure sparks international controversy as US urges impartial legal process

Security personnel detain AAP workers. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
The United States is closely monitoring the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal and advocates for a fair legal process, stated a spokesperson from the State Department on Monday. This came after Germany’s response to the case triggered a diplomatic protest from India. Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, was apprehended by ED on Thursday over corruption charges.


“We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal,” said the U S spokesperson in reply to an inquiry regarding the case. India had summoned a German diplomat on Saturday to object to comments made regarding the arrest.


During a government press briefing on Friday, Sebastian Fischer, spokesperson for Germany’s foreign office, emphasised that Kejriwal, like anyone else facing accusations, deserves a fair and impartial trial. “We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal,” he added.


New Delhi summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission at the German embassy, Georg Enzweiler, to express “India’s strong protest” regarding the remarks, as stated by India’s foreign ministry on Saturday. They further expressed that such remarks were seen as interference in the country’s judicial process and as undermining the independence of the judiciary.

Kavitha in custody till April 9
A court here sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9 on a plea made by the ED that the highly influential arrestee, if released, was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. The 46-year-old leader was arrested on March 15.  ED’s application seeking 15-day jail custody was filed, saying an investigation into economic crimes was more complex than ordinary crimes as economic offenders were influential, resourceful and committed the crime meticulously.

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers. Pic/PTI
57 BJP workers detained
At least 57 BJP members, including the party’s Delhi chief, were detained and water cannons used during its protest march here to demand the resignation of Kejriwal. MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

