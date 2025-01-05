The incident occurred on Saturday in Talar Pahadi village when the boy was attacking himself with an axe, the police said. When his grandparents tried to stop him, in a fit of rage he attacked them as well

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place in Talar Pahadi village within the jurisdiction of Rajgarh Police Station area in Mirzapur, an officer said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan, the mental condition of the boy was not good.

The boy was attacking himself with an axe, the SP said. When his grandparents — 85-year-old Pitambar and Hiravati, 80 — tried to stop him, in a fit of rage he attacked them as well, PTI reported.

The SP said the injured teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway, PTI reported. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.

Man kills wife, five-month-old son in Rajasthan

A man allegedly murdered his wife and five-month-old son in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Hathiyawala Bas area in Bhadra on Sunday morning. The accused, identified as Prem, hit his wife Radhika, 22, and their son with a sharp-edged weapon, the cops stated.

According to the police, the couple had had an argument the previous night.

The accused has been detained and is being interrogated to ascertain the cause of the murder, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem.

32-year-old wanted in Uttar Pradesh double murder case held in Gujarat

A 32-year-old man on the run after allegedly killing a woman and her daughter in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in Ahmedabad, police said on Sunday.

Rajesh Upadhyay had been absconding since the murders in Basti district in Uttar Pradesh last month and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, said Bharat Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime Branch.

Patel said Upadhyay was one of the eight accused named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Kaptanganj police station for the murder of his stepmother and her daughter in a property dispute.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested three accused, and Upadhyay is the fourth accused apprehended in the case, he said.

The official said the man was familiar with Ahmedabad, as he had worked in the city and decided to hide here. He was living in Barej village near the city.

As per the case details, Upadhyay and seven others murdered Godawari Devi and her daughter Saumya after rendering them unconscious and placing them on a bed before setting them on fire at Setha village on the intervening nights of 3 and 4 December.

The murders took place a day before the mother-daughter duo were due to depose before a court in a property dispute case, the FIR stated.

Upadhyay and the other accused were not happy with the division of property in the will left by his deceased father, it said.

A case was registered against them under sections 103 (2) (murder committed by a group of five or more people acting in concert), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 326 (g) (mischief by fire or explosion) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

