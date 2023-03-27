Uttar Pradesh: 2 labourers killed after pile of brick falls, 4 booked

During investigation of the case and inspection of the kiln, the labour department and police rescued 14 child labourers, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said. In the Saturday accident at Babhanoli village, three woman labourers were also injured

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Four people, including the owner of a brick kiln, have been booked in connection with the death of two labourers after a pile of bricks fell on them while they were working, an official said.

During investigation of the case and inspection of the kiln, the labour department and police rescued 14 child labourers, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said. In the Saturday accident at Babhanoli village, three woman labourers were also injured.

Brick kiln owner Muktinath Tripathi, Ajeet Tripathi, Sanju and Mustafa, and some unnamed persons were charged under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

The SP said the action was taken on a complaint lodged by Mohit Ram Yadav, a resident of Chhattisgarh, and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Also read: Kerala: UDF, Congress organise marches across Wayanad constituency

Those killed in the accident -- Yashwant alias Chhotu Yadav (36) and Harinath (35) -- hailed from Chhattisgarh, according to Circle Officer (CO) Shriyash Tripathi.

Labour Enforcement Officer Shashi Singh said 83 labourers, including 14 children, were found working at the kiln.

The children were handed over to the child welfare committee after getting their age verified, he said. Singh said that the brick kiln was being operated in violation of labour laws.

The case has been registered at the Rampur Karkhana police station.

The injured were admitted to the Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and their condition is said to be stable, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.