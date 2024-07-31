Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, 1 critically injured after car rams into mini truck in Bareilly

Updated on: 31 July,2024 12:32 PM IST  |  Bareilly
ANI |

The official further said that the police admitted the injured who is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital

Three people were killed and another was critically injured after their car collided with a mini truck late at night in Mathurapur area Bareilly district, an official said.


According to Rahul Bhati, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, "Three youths travelling in a car died on the spot while another was seriously injured after their vehicle collided with a DCM truck late at night in Mathurapur area under the CB ganj police station area of Bareilly."



The official further said that the police admitted the injured who is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Earlier last week, a school student was killed and 15 others sustained injuries after the driver of a pickup van carrying school children lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked truck.


District Magistrate, Ballia, Praveen Kumar Lakshyakar said that the tragic incident took place on July 27 morning when the students were leaving for school in a pickup van that suddenly went out of control and rammed into a parked truck.

Three to four children were reported critical after which two were referred to Varanasi and the rest were kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Critical Care Unit at the district hospital for treatment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

