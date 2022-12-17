Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh couple sleeps with gas heater on, dies due to suffocation

Updated on: 17 December,2022 08:19 PM IST  |  Sambhal
In the morning when the couple did not wake up, the family opened the room and found the couple dead and their child in an unconscious state, the police said

Representational Pic


A couple apparently died due to suffocation after leaving a gas heater on inside their room while their four-month-old child was found in an unconscious condition, police said on Saturday.


The deceased have been identified as Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23), they said.



Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said police received information about the incident on Saturday morning from Allah Baksh, Salam's father.


When in the morning the couple did not wake up, the family opened the room and found the couple dead and their child in an unconscious state, he said.

The baby is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that the couple died due to suffocation from the gas of the heater, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

A case will be registered on the complaint of the family members, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

