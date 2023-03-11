Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Elderly couple killed as car hits motorcycle

Uttar Pradesh: Elderly couple killed as car hits motorcycle

Updated on: 11 March,2023 03:43 PM IST  |  Farrukhabad (UP)
PTI |

Top

Santosh Kumar Sharma alias Sanju (62) and his wife Urmila (58) were returning on the two-wheeler after visiting a temple in the morning when the incident took place on the Etawah-Bareilly highway

Uttar Pradesh: Elderly couple killed as car hits motorcycle

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


An elderly couple was killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car here on Saturday, police said.


Santosh Kumar Sharma alias Sanju (62) and his wife Urmila (58) were returning on the two-wheeler after visiting a temple in the morning when the incident took place on the Etawah-Bareilly highway, they said.



Both were seriously injured and rushed to a community health centre where they were declared brought them dead, police said.


Also read: Woman, two daughters 'battling poverty' allegedly kill themselves in Aligarh

On the complaint of Shiva Sharma, the son of the deceased, a case is being registered and further action taken, they said.

In a separate incident, an elderly woman was killed and five others were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck near Midkali village under Budhana police station area, police said on Saturday. The injured, including two children, have been admitted to a hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
uttar pradesh news India news india national news MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK