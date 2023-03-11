Uttar Pradesh: Elderly couple killed as car hits motorcycle

Santosh Kumar Sharma alias Sanju (62) and his wife Urmila (58) were returning on the two-wheeler after visiting a temple in the morning when the incident took place on the Etawah-Bareilly highway

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

An elderly couple was killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car here on Saturday, police said.

Santosh Kumar Sharma alias Sanju (62) and his wife Urmila (58) were returning on the two-wheeler after visiting a temple in the morning when the incident took place on the Etawah-Bareilly highway, they said.

Both were seriously injured and rushed to a community health centre where they were declared brought them dead, police said.

On the complaint of Shiva Sharma, the son of the deceased, a case is being registered and further action taken, they said.

In a separate incident, an elderly woman was killed and five others were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck near Midkali village under Budhana police station area, police said on Saturday. The injured, including two children, have been admitted to a hospital.

