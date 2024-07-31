Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Fallen electric wire on house's iron fence claims lives of mother, son in Buduan

Updated on: 31 July,2024 03:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajendra Devi and Umesh were electrocuted after the former accidentally touched the fence late on Tuesday night and the latter came out to save her

Uttar Pradesh: Fallen electric wire on house's iron fence claims lives of mother, son in Buduan

Representational Image. File Pic

Uttar Pradesh: Fallen electric wire on house's iron fence claims lives of mother, son in Buduan
An electric wire fell on the iron fence around a house in Dataganj area in Uttar Pradesh electrocuting its residents, a woman and her son.


As per the PTI report, the two deceased persons have been identified as Rajendra Devi (58) and her son, Umesh (37). The victims were residents of ward number three of Usava town, an agricultural area.



According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Rajendra Devi and Umesh were electrocuted after the former accidentally touched the fence late on Tuesday night and Umesh came out to save her, said the PTI report.


The SDM said that the house was fenced with iron wire to prevent animals from entering by Devi's husband, Asharam, a farmer.

A high-power electric wire passing by suddenly fell on the fence at the house late on Tuesday night following which the incident occurred, he added.

The deputy district magistrate said the Electricity Department will provide compensation to the family of the victims, reported PTI.

Uttar Pradesh: 80 govt school teachers in Bhadohi to face action for skipping election duty

The Bhadohi district administration on Saturday ordered action against 80 government school teachers for using "fake" medical certificates to skip poll duty during the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling in the district was held on May 25 in the sixth phase.

District's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Narayan Singh said, "A total of 106 teachers deputed for poll duty in the general elections were found to be absent on the polling day." "An explanation was sought from these teachers and all of them cited medical grounds as the reason for absence and submitted medical reports.

A probe was conducted and 80 of the reports were found to be fake while 26 were authentic," said the BSA.

Based on the probe, the district administration has ordered a probe against these teachers.

"Adverse entries will be made in the service records of these teachers and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them," said Singh. 

