Breaking News
Mumbai rains cross 1,000-mm mark
Maharashtra can be powerhouse of the world, says PM Modi
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Thane: Dombivli police bust cyber fraud racket
Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Fire at car showroom in Bulandshahr several vehicles destroyed

Uttar Pradesh: Fire at car showroom in Bulandshahr, several vehicles destroyed

Updated on: 14 July,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
ANI |

Top

According to fire department officials, they received information at 9.15 pm about the fire in Mahindra's showroom

Uttar Pradesh: Fire at car showroom in Bulandshahr, several vehicles destroyed

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Fire at car showroom in Bulandshahr, several vehicles destroyed
x
00:00

A fire broke out in a car showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, leaving several vehicles gutted, officials said. According to fire department officials, they received information at 9.15 pm about the fire in Mahindra's showroom. Immediately, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.


"It was found that a large number of vehicles were parked on the ground floor, with 3 to 4 vehicles burning. Additionally, accessories on the first floor had caught fire. Given the severity of the situation, we called for more fire tenders. The situation is now under control," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Parmod Sharma said.


He further explained that the rescue operation was delayed due to late information received from the watchman. "The watchman noticed the smoke around 6:15 PM but delayed reporting it as he was busy informing the owners. As a result, 6 to 7 vehicles were burned. However, several vehicles were saved from damage," Sharma added.


The CFO noted that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. "It seems the fire was due to a short circuit, possibly because computers inside the office were left on, leading to the short circuit," he said. Sharma also mentioned that many luxury vehicles were parked in the showroom, and losses would be assessed in the morning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news uttar pradesh india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK