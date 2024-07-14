Uttar Pradesh: Fire at car showroom in Bulandshahr, several vehicles destroyed

According to fire department officials, they received information at 9.15 pm about the fire in Mahindra's showroom

A fire broke out in a car showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, leaving several vehicles gutted, officials said. According to fire department officials, they received information at 9.15 pm about the fire in Mahindra's showroom. Immediately, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

"It was found that a large number of vehicles were parked on the ground floor, with 3 to 4 vehicles burning. Additionally, accessories on the first floor had caught fire. Given the severity of the situation, we called for more fire tenders. The situation is now under control," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Parmod Sharma said.

He further explained that the rescue operation was delayed due to late information received from the watchman. "The watchman noticed the smoke around 6:15 PM but delayed reporting it as he was busy informing the owners. As a result, 6 to 7 vehicles were burned. However, several vehicles were saved from damage," Sharma added.

The CFO noted that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. "It seems the fire was due to a short circuit, possibly because computers inside the office were left on, leading to the short circuit," he said. Sharma also mentioned that many luxury vehicles were parked in the showroom, and losses would be assessed in the morning.

