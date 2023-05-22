Uttar Pradesh: Four killed as car rams into tree in Banda

The accident took place near Turra village. The victims were returning after attending a marriage function

Representative image/iStock

On Sunday night, four persons were killed and three others injured after their car rammed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

The accident took place near Turra village. The victims were returning after attending a marriage function. The deceased have been identified as - driver Rajeev alias Raju Tiwari (48), Devraj Dwivedi (65), Lakshmi Dwivedi (70) and Kailashi (54).

"The car driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save cattle which suddenly appeared on the road and dashed into a tree," police said.

The injured persons were identified as Mohit (22), Shivshankar (30), Devi Prasad (36).

Two injured have been referred to Kanpur while the third is undergoing treatment at the district hospital here, the police officer said.