Uttar Pradesh: Infant among 4 killed as truck hits car in Mathura

An infant girl was among four people killed after a truck hit their car in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh

A four-month-old girl was among four people killed after a truck hit their car in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the passengers were returning to Delhi after paying obeisance at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Thursday when the accident occurred, they said.

SHO (Jait) Ajay Verma said the car was being driven by Vishal Tyagi and his friend Deepak Kannujia's father Gyanchand was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Tyagi's wife Preeti (26), their infant daughter Divisha, Deepak (32) and his mother Snehlata were sitting in the back seats, he said, as per the PTI.

Vishal and Gyanchand were wearing seatbelts, due to which the safety bag opened and they survived. However, those sitting in the back died on the spot after the truck hit the car, the SHO said, the news agency reported on Friday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Six students killed, around 20 injured as school bus overturns in Haryana



As many as six school children were reportedly killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said, the PTI reported.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma told PTI over the phone that the driver of the bus has been arrested.

Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not".

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital, he said.

Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

Transport Minister Aseem Goel said the state government has ordered a probe into the incident following the registration of an FIR. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses, the news agency reported on Thursday.

He said the bus was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities.

President Droupadi Murmu said the death of schoolchildren was heart-rending. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was extremely painful.

(with PTI inputs)

