Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Murder convict on run for 3 years held by Delhi Police from Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Murder convict on run for 3 years held by Delhi Police from Saharanpur

Updated on: 23 July,2024 06:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The same year, Kumar was convicted and awarded a life sentence by a court, Goel said

Uttar Pradesh: Murder convict on run for 3 years held by Delhi Police from Saharanpur

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Murder convict on run for 3 years held by Delhi Police from Saharanpur
x
00:00

A 40-year-old convict, who was on the run after jumping parole in a 2002 murder and kidnapping case of an eight-year-old girl, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.


"We tracked his mobile phone activities and arrested him in a tent shop from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.



According to Goel, in February 2002, the convict, Kamal Kumar, had a quarrel with his neighbour in Dakshinpuri. To take revenge, Kumar later kidnapped his neighbour's eight-year-old daughter and subsequently killed her by throwing a heavy stone on her face, he said.


The same year, Kumar was convicted and awarded a life sentence by a court, Goel said.

"He was granted parole for 90 days on May 25, 2021 but did not surrender back and was on the run," the DCP said.

Despite the court's order to surrender within 15 days after the expiration of the parole period, Kumar failed to comply with the order and was evading arrest since then, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK