Uttar Pradesh: Six dead in road accident in Banda

The accident took place at Baberu Kamsin Marg of Baberu police station area on Thursday, said a police official

Six people were killed and two others were critically injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck at Baberu Kamasin Marg in Banda district, police said. The accident took place at Baberu Kamsin Marg of Baberu police station area on Thursday, said a police official.

"An overspeeding Bolero with eight people collided with a truck. Five people died on the spot. Among the three admitted to a Community health centre, one died, and the rest two are in critical condition, they have been shifted to a government hospital," said Durga Shakti Nagpal, District Magistrate, Banda.

The UP Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded, according to a press release.

