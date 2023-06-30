Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Six dead in road accident in Banda

Updated on: 30 June,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
ANI |

The accident took place at Baberu Kamsin Marg of Baberu police station area on Thursday, said a police official

Six people were killed and two others were critically injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck at Baberu Kamasin Marg in Banda district, police said. The accident took place at Baberu Kamsin Marg of Baberu police station area on Thursday, said a police official.


"An overspeeding Bolero with eight people collided with a truck. Five people died on the spot. Among the three admitted to a Community health centre, one died, and the rest two are in critical condition, they have been shifted to a government hospital," said Durga Shakti Nagpal, District Magistrate, Banda.


The UP Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded, according to a press release.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttar pradesh india India news national news news

