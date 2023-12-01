Uttar Pradesh: Three injured in collision between two buses in Rae Bareli

Three persons were injured in a collision between two buses on Salon-Manikpur road in Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh

Three persons, including a seven-year-old school girl, were injured in a collision between two buses on Salon-Manikpur road in Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the injured girl named Anya Pandey is undergoing treatment at Pratapgarh's Bhawaniganj Hospital, they said.

The school bus driver named Sanjay Kumar Pandey and the cleaner named Kandhai Matka were also injured in the incident, police said.

The driver and the cleaner were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Salon from where the driver was referred to the district hospital in a serious condition, they said.

The bus of Nimisha Convent School located in Matka, Salon, was coming to the school with about 40 children from Bhawaniganj area bordering Pratapgarh district, police said, adding it collided with a tourist bus coming from Delhi when it reached Tedhwapul on Salon-Manikpur road, as per the PTI.

The locals ran to the rescue of the children on hearing their screams and pulled them out safely after the accident, police said.

About 24 passengers travelling on the tourist bus were safe and taken to their destination in another vehicle, they said.

Circle Officer Vandana Singh said the children are safe and have been sent home, adding the passengers of the tourist bus have left in another vehicle.

The villagers said that the accident took place due to a turn near Tedhwapul.

Meanwhile, in an another accident, two people were killed and several injured after a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, a police official said, reported the ANI.

According to the news, the accident took place near Bichhua drain under the jurisdiction of Brijpur police station in the district on Tuesday at around 10 am. After the accident, the locals gathered near the spot and informed the police about the matter.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot, called the ambulance and sent the injured passengers to the district hospital.

"A passenger bus was moving towards Satna district from Brijpur in Panna district. On the way the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned near Bichhua drain under Brijpur police station limits in the district. Two persons died and over a dozen passengers sustained injuries in the accident," said Arti Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Panna) told ANI over a call, the news agency reported.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

