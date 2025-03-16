Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid begins after Allahabad HC directive

Uttar Pradesh: Whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid begins after Allahabad HC directive

Updated on: 16 March,2025 01:55 PM IST  |  Sambhal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The contractor assigned by the ASI to whitewash the Sambhal Jama Masjid, stated that the work is likely to be completed within a week and a total of eight people have been working on it

Uttar Pradesh: Whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid begins after Allahabad HC directive

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid begins after Allahabad HC directive
x
00:00

The work of whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has begun after the Allahabad High Court granted permission on March 12, reported news agency ANI.


Speaking to ANI, the contractor assigned by the ASI to whitewash the Sambhal Jama Masjid, stated that the work is likely to be completed within a week and a total of eight people have been working on it.


"A total of eight people are at work. The work of whitewashing has been started... We will finish the work within a week. We have been only directed to whitewash the mosque. We have been assigned by the ASI," he said, reported ANI.


While hearing the case of the Sambhal Jama Masjid on March 12, the Allahabad High Court gave permission to whitewash the mosque from the outside and also decorate it with lights without tampering with anything. The next hearing in the case is on April 8.

Meanwhile, security was heightened in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal after the Allahabad High Court directed a three-member committee to oversee the mosque's painting ahead of Ramzan.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal mandated a panel consisting of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a scientific expert, and a local administration representative to ensure the work was conducted without causing structural damage to the mosque, reported ANI.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra told ANI that heavy security arrangements have been put in place around the site. "Tight security arrangements have been made around the disputed site. An adequate police force has been deployed... Peace will be maintained... Surveillance is being conducted through CCTV and drones," he said.

Earlier in February, the Uttar Pradesh police's SIT filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals, reported ANI.

According to the chargesheet, 80 arrests have been made, and 79 are still pending. There are 159 total accused in the case.

The chargesheet also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh Sambhal india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK