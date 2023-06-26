Breaking News
Uttarakhand Train runs over teens taking selfies on railway bridge in Haridwar

Uttarakhand: Train runs over teens taking selfies on railway bridge in Haridwar

Updated on: 26 June,2023 03:12 PM IST  |  Dehradun
PTI

Top

The accident occurred on Saturday evening, Laksar police station in-charge Mamta Gola said on Monday

Uttarakhand: Train runs over teens taking selfies on railway bridge in Haridwar

Representational Image

Two teenagers were run over by a train while they were taking selfies on a railway bridge in the Roorkee town of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.


The accident occurred on Saturday evening, Laksar police station in-charge Mamta Gola said on Monday.


Siddharth Saini (19) and 16-year-old Shivam Saini were knocked down by the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express when they were taking selfies on the Dosni railway bridge, she said.


The pair died on the spot, the police said.

They had come to Laksar from their village with their families to perform a religious ritual on the banks of the Solani river, Gola said.

Unaware that the Delhi-bound train was speeding towards them, the teenagers climbed the railway bridge across the river to take selfies, the police officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

